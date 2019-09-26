Hussaini Youth remember martyrs of Karbala in Noida

By Express News Service

The Hussaini Youth organised a silent candle march in the memory of the martyrs of Karbala on September 24. The march started from Noida Stadium in Sector 21 and ended at Block A, Sector 22.



People from all walks of life wore black clothes to commemorate the sacrifice and carried candles in their hands.

They were also seen carrying placards with the quotations from different leaders about Imam Hussain. The Indian flag lead the march. Significantly, not just Muslims but people from all other religions too participated in it.



“In today's world, terrorist organisations like ISIS, Al-Qaida, Boko Haram are destroying the principles of Islam and its values for which Imam Hussain stood for,” said Abbas Abidi, member, Hussaini Youth, Noida.

“We must boldly, but peacefully, protest any wrong happening around us. We should condemn the oppressor and support the oppressed,” he said