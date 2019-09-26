Home Cities Delhi

Hussaini Youth remember martyrs of Karbala in Noida

People from all walks of life wore black clothes to commemorate the sacrifice and carried candles in their hands.

Published: 26th September 2019 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2019 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Noida residents carried out a march in the memory of Karbala martyrs.

By Express News Service

The Hussaini Youth organised a silent candle march in the memory of the martyrs of Karbala on September 24. The march started from Noida Stadium in Sector 21 and ended at Block A, Sector 22.

They were also seen carrying placards with the quotations from different leaders about Imam Hussain. The Indian flag lead the march. Significantly, not just Muslims but people from all other religions too participated in it.

“In today's world, terrorist organisations like ISIS, Al-Qaida, Boko Haram are destroying the principles of Islam and its values for which Imam Hussain stood for,” said Abbas Abidi, member, Hussaini Youth, Noida.

“We must boldly, but peacefully, protest any wrong happening around us. We should condemn the oppressor and support the oppressed,” he said

