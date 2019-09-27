ED seeks custodial interrogation of Robert Vadra in laundering probe

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday told the Delhi High Court that it wanted custodial interrogation of interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra, as the “money chain” in a case of money laundering was allegedly directly linked to him.



Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, was not cooperating with the investigation in the case, the agency added before Justice Chandra Shekhar.

Vadra is facing allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property — at 12, Bryanston Square — estimated at 1.9 million pounds (over Rs 17 crore). The case is being probed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.



“We need his custodial interrogation as the money chain is directly linked to him,” the agency’s lawyer told the judge.

Denying the ED’s claims, Vadra’s lawyer said his client had cooperated in the investigation by appearing before the agency whenever summoned. The lawyer also said his client answered the questions put to him by the ED.



“Not confessing” to allegations against him does not mean he was not cooperating, he said.



After hearing the brief arguments, the court listed the matter for final arguments on November 5.



The court was hearing the ED’s plea challenging the anticipatory bail granted to Vadra by a trial court. On Tuesday, Vadra opposed the plea saying there was no instance of his non-cooperation in the probe and there was no risk of him tampering with any evidence as the agency had already seized from him every document pertaining to the case.



The ED was conducting a “fishing and roving enquiry” and has no material to support the allegations made against him, he claimed.



The probe agency sought the cancellation of Vadra’s anticipatory bail on the ground that it required his custody as he was not cooperating in the investigation.

Regarding the allegation of him being labelled a flight risk, Vadra lawyer released a statement saying, “The conduct of the respondent (Vadra) in returning to India from abroad voluntarily upon reading press reports that ED was investigating him made it abundantly clear that Vadra had no intention of whatsoever of fleeing the country and was determined to stay in India and clear the name.”

Purchase of London property under lens



