Infighting rings alarm bells in Delhi BJP

Published: 27th September 2019 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2019 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

BJP workers stand on barricades as police use water cannons during a protest near the residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal over his remark against Manoj Tiwari, in New Delhi.| ( Photo | EPS )

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Recent incidents of infighting and squabbling, including a scuffle in full public view involving leaders of the party’s Delhi unit at an event on unauthorised colonies, has set off alarm bells in the top echelons of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

It is learnt that top party leaders have also voiced concern over letters of complaint addressed to Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari being leaked to the media.

Senior party leaders said the situation was closely being monitored and the top leadership might soon intervene to put the house in order.

“Indiscipline at our local unit is at its peak. A section of our leaders are behaving in an immature manner. Instead of firefighting, groups with vested interests are inciting the feuding factions. Prakash Javadekarji (the BJP’s in-charge of Delhi Assembly elections) is currently out of the country. We may expect some action after his return. Such infighting will weaken our resolve to fight the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government,” an office-bearer said.

Javadekar, the Union environment minister, is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s delegation to the US.

Last month, an audio clip, reportedly of a Delhi BJP functionary, was leaked in which he was caught abusing a grassroots level worker. The functionary was upset with him for posting pictures of his rival on social media.

Recently, Mehrauli district president Azad Singh got into a scuffle with his estranged wife, Sarita Chaudhary, at the party office. Soon after the incident, Singh was removed from the post. Later, Chaudhary, former south Delhi mayor, was also stripped of her role as the convener of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ cell.

“We’re happy that a committee has been set up to probe the incident involving the scuffle. But, what about the charges against the former MLA? His daughter-in-law’s mother reached Talkatora stadium while (working president) JP Nadda was to launch an awareness campaign on abrogation of Articles 370 and 35 A in Jammu and Kashmir. It would have been embarrassment had she not been removed from the scene,” a senior Delhi BJP leader said.

Despite attempts, Tiwari couldn’t be reached for a comment. Neelkant Bakshi, head, media relations, Delhi BJP, said a team of top leaders, including Tiwari, general secretary (organisation) and the party’s poll in-charge would meet soon for decisive action in this matter.

