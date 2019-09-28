BJP seeks apology from Arvind Kejriwal over NRC comment

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Friday sent a legal notice to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj asking them to apologise for their statement on Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari’s demand for implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the national capital.

Referring to the CM’s remark made on Wednesday in response to media queries, the notice said the statement is false, unverified, misleading, and made deliberately with the sole intention to spread misinformation to create a law and order situation in the city.



ALSO READ: BJP takes to streets against Kejriwal for NRC comments against Manoj Tiwari

In reply to Tiwari’s call for the NRC in Delhi, Kejriwal had said the Delhi BJP head would be the first to leave the city if it is implemented.



Tiwari has on several occasions sought implementation of the NRC in Delhi to put a curb on illegal immigrants and rising criminal cases in Delhi.

Citing a tweet by Bhardwaj, the notice sent by Neelkant Bakshi, head media relations and co-in-charge of social media and IT cell of BJP in Delhi said, “The statements and the tweet are made with the intent to incite or which is likely to incite, the purvnachalis (the people from eastern part of the country) to commit an offence against the people from Delhi.”

Bakshi’s notice further said that their statements were made intentionally to create and promote “feelings of enmity, hatred, and ill-will” between the two communities, which is a punishable offence under Information Technology (IT) Act.

On Thursday, Delhi workers had demonstrated in front of Kejriwal’s residence regarding his comments.



Seeking an apology within two days, it said that failing which, Bakshi would initiate legal action against the duo.