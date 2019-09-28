VHP to install seven-foot idol of Bharat Mata in Delhi to celebrate abrogation of Article 370

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In a first for Delhi, Vishwa Hindu Parishad will install a 7-foot idol of Bharat Mata at a temple in northeast Delhi on Sunday.

The statue will be consecrated at a temple in Sonia Vihar to "celebrate" abrogation of article Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and to mark VHP's 55th establishment day.

"When Article 370 was repealed from Jammu and Kashmir, a sense of oneness grew stronger among all Indians. The sentiment of patriotism is so strong that we decided to have a statue of Bharat Mata. There were also suggestions that we should pray to Bharat Mata more than our deities, " said Abhilash Singh, a senior VHP functionary.

Singh said he was surprised that he could not find a single idol for Bharat Mata when he went to buy it.

"When I went to a shopkeeper, he told me that in the past 40 years in the shop no one has ever sought a Bharat Mata idol. The idol has been bought from Jaipur and pran pratishtha will be done," Singh said.

The statue will be consecrated in the presence of top leadership of VHP along with other Rashtriya Sawayamsevak Sangh associates like the Durga Vahini and the Bajrang Dal. The VHP has made elaborate preparations for the event.

"There would be a four-kilometre 'shobha yatra' by our sisters from Durga Vahini whereas motorcycle rally will be taken out by Bajrang Dal workers. The day is auspicious too. It's the first Navratra, " he said.