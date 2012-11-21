Home Cities Hyderabad

1,844 candidates shortlisted at job mela

Braving the chill weather, candidates lined up at the job mela held at the Banjara Function Hall on Road No 12, Banjara Hills, since early morning.

Published: 21st November 2012 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2012 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

21mela

Many youths aspiring for jobs in the information technology (IT) sector faced disappointment at the second job mela organised by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) here on Tuesday after learning that they will have to wait till January next year when a special mela will be held for them.

 Braving the chill weather, candidates lined up at the job mela held at the Banjara Function Hall on Road No 12, Banjara Hills, since early morning.

 However, the IT job aspirants could know of the special mela only after a few hours.

 They complained that decision to bar IT jobs aspirants from Tuesday’s job fair was taken very late by the GHMC and that they were not directly intimated about it.

 As many as 13,000 applicants registered their names for the mela in which 55 companies offered 4,500 jobs.

 But only 1,844 of the total 5,100 candidates who attended the mela were shortlisted.

 They will be intimiated about the second round of interview through e-mail or SMS.

 As the IT sector aspirants were kept away from the recruitment process, candidates who have completed graduation, intermediate and SSC tried their luck.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp