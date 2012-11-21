1,844 candidates shortlisted at job mela

Express News Service By

Many youths aspiring for jobs in the information technology (IT) sector faced disappointment at the second job mela organised by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) here on Tuesday after learning that they will have to wait till January next year when a special mela will be held for them.

Braving the chill weather, candidates lined up at the job mela held at the Banjara Function Hall on Road No 12, Banjara Hills, since early morning.

However, the IT job aspirants could know of the special mela only after a few hours.

They complained that decision to bar IT jobs aspirants from Tuesday’s job fair was taken very late by the GHMC and that they were not directly intimated about it.

As many as 13,000 applicants registered their names for the mela in which 55 companies offered 4,500 jobs.

But only 1,844 of the total 5,100 candidates who attended the mela were shortlisted.

They will be intimiated about the second round of interview through e-mail or SMS.

As the IT sector aspirants were kept away from the recruitment process, candidates who have completed graduation, intermediate and SSC tried their luck.