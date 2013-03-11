Chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy on Sunday approved the file relating to sanctioning two increments to teachers working in government aided Schools in the state. Government will bear an additional burden of Rs 5 crore for the same.

It may be recalled that the government had earlier extended this facility to stipendiary teachers of government and Panchayat Raj educational institutions.

Budget session: Kiran Reddy will hold a meeting with ministers on Monday at the Secretariat at 11 am to discuss and evolve a strategy to be adopted in the Budget session of the State Legislative Assembly, which begins Wednesday.