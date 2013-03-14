Community development initiatives rewarded

Express News Service By

Community development initiatives of students from five different Satya Bharti Schools have been chosen for the 2013 Pramerica Spirit of Community awards, an annual recognition programme for volunteer community service by the Bharti Foundation, of Bharti Enterprises. The community campaigns won one silver and four bronze medals.

DLF Pramerica received more than 4000 applications this year from across the country, of which 24 applicants were from Satya Bharti Schools. Arti Verma, a class VII student from Satya Bharti School Raiwana, Neemrana made it to the top 15 winners. She was recognized for her campaign to change the attitude of her community against untouchability.

The class VIII students from various Satya Bharti Schools who won the runner-up awards and bagged four bronze medals were - Sapna Chauhan for her initiative against child marriage, Shilpa Kumar’s campaign to help the village elderly, Priyanka Kumari for her work to provide assistance to abandoned women and Rekha Meena for her drive against eve-teasing.

Currently about 37,709 children are enrolled in 254 Satya Bharti Schools (187 primary, 62 elementary and five senior secondary schools) across six Indian states.