With ten days to go for online submission of forms for EAMCET-2013, the number of visitors to the online portal www.apeamcet.org has picked up over the last week.

The number of new visitors who checked the page on Sunday was 385, with the overall increase of 27.5 per cent over the last week.

At present, 2.5 lakh applications have been received across the streams, including 1.8 lakh forms for engineering and 67,921 for medical and agriculture. “The traffic to the website will surely increase over the next few days. Taking into account procedure for bulk applications introduced this year for junior colleges to send applications of 100 students or more, an additional one lakh applications will be received by March 27,” said Dr. N.V Ramana Rao, convenor of EAMCET and registrar of JNTU, Hyderabad.