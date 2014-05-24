HYDERABAD: Two young students from the AP Social Welfare Residential Schools (APSWRS) are set to scale the Mount Everest and hoist the country’s flag at the world highest peak. Malavath Purna, 13 years and Sadhanapalli Anand Kumar, 18 years are on an adventure trip to Mt Everest which is at an altitude of 29,035 ft.

‘‘They have reached Camp 2 which is at an altitude of 24,750 ft on Friday morning at 9.30 a.m. by crossing the North Col which is at 23,000 ft. This can be considered as a record created by Purna, the youngest girl to reach this height so far,” according to a release from the APSWRS here on Friday.

The duo, according to them, is heading the ‘Death Zone’ along with 47 other mountaineers from China, Germany, and Tibet. ‘’The next 48 hours trek through the Death Zone is the most dangerous one. Once they cross the Death Zone, they are sure to hoist the Indian flag over the Mt.Everest,” the release said.

The parents of these two are informed about their children’s progress and are confident that they would succeed.

Anand’s father, a worker in a cycle shop is excited and said, ‘’Do or die. My son will do it. I know my son’s worth and determination.’’ ‘’The duo are likely to step on the Mt. Everest on May 26. They want to prove to the world that poverty is no barrier provided opportunities are created for them,’’ RS Praveen Kumar, secretary of Social Welfare Education Society, remarked.