Naxalite-turned-gangster Nayeem gunned down by police

HYDERABAD: Naxalite-turned-extortionist and gangster Mohammad Nayeemuddin alias Nayeem alias Balanna was gunned down by police on the outskirts of Shadnagar town in Mahbubnagar district on Monday, bringing the curtains down on more than two decades of terror unleashed by the fugitive gangster involved in dozens of cases involving murders, settlements and extortions.

A former Naxalite, who allegedly executed killings of members of Maoist frontal organisations, civil liberties and also former Naxalites, according to police, opened fire at a police party from Dichpally in Nizamabad district when they tried to nab him. In the retaliatory fire, Nayeem was killed, police said. Nayeem’s driver escaped from the spot and was later caught.

Nayeem’s killings and subsequent raids at his residence in Puppalguda in the city revealed another angle of nefarious activities with the police suspecting that the deceased was also involved in human trafficking. With the police finding some women and children in the house, they are investigating that angle. Nayeem (45) hails from Bhongir in Nalgonda district and got attracted to CPI-ML People’s War ideology during his college days. He joined Radical Students Union in 1991 and was arrested by police under Arms Act for the first time.

After his release, Nayeem went underground and joined Aleru Dalam of People’s War and was alleged to be a member of the team that killed DIG rank police officer KS Vyas at LB Stadium in the heart of the city.

He was arrested in the case and after his release, he developed differences with the Naxalites and reportedly vowed to eliminate them. Nayeem started to work for the police, sources and some of his illegal activities have the ‘cover’ of some police officials.

Nayeem played a key role in the killing of civil liberties member K Purusotham and surrendered Maoists K Sambasivudua and K Ramulu of Nalgonda.