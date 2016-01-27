Home Cities Hyderabad

Carpooling to be Made Mandatory

Car-free Thursdays to be implemented after GHMC election. Software firms told to follow rule strictly

Published: 27th January 2016 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2016 04:03 AM

HYDERABAD: The techies who have not yet volunteered to avoid driving to their office on Thursdays, will now be forced to do so. Continuing their efforts to ensure the success of Car-free Thursdays initiative, the organisers are planning to make it mandatory for all the IT professional to opt for carpooling or go for other means of transport.

“After conducting awareness campaign for more than six months, it’s time to take the next big step. Very shortly, cars with single occupants will not be allowed into the companies on Thursdays,” said Ramesh Loganathan, president of Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA).

HYSEA has sent a letter to all the software firms asking them to implement this initiative strictly. To ensure that the move is taken seriously, the letter was sent through Cyberabad commissioner of police CV Anand.

“We are mainly targeting some 20 large firms where nearly 80 per cent of the vehicles are being concentrated. If we get these people to join the initiative, it will make a lot of difference,” opined Loganathan.

Though the Car Free Thursday initiative was started by HYSEA and Society For Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), even the companies which are not part of these associations will be asked to follow the rule. 

“We are planning to implement this rule for sometime now, but things got stuck up due to GHMC elections. After the election, we will hold a meeting with all the companies and will officially announce the rule. Two weeks time will be given for people to make alternative arrangements,” said Loganathan.

