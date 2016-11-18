HYDERABAD: A passenger travelling to Chicago, who boarded a flight from Hyderabad, had a bitter experience when he found a dead cockroach in the meal served by the crew onboard on Wednesday. Airline officials, who were alerted by the passenger by a tweet, tended apology and initiated an internal probe.

The Air India flight AI 127 bound to Chicago took off from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad via Delhi. The passenger, Rahul Raghuvanshi, is working as a multimedia content manager at PYMNTS.com in Boston, Massachusetts.

Hours after Rahul boarded the flight, the crew served food in which Rahul found a cockroach and immediately alerted the crew. The crew pleaded Rahul to order a fresh meal from their menu. Officials tendered apology to the passenger stating that ‘We apologise for the inconvenience caused. We have a zero tolerance policy in this aspect. Obligatory action is taking place.’

“No amount will be paid for the caterer for the entire flight on the day of the incident. The gourmet provides catering service to Air India in the flight. We also imposed additional penalty of `1 lakh on the gourmate for their negligence and had warned them,’’ AI spokesperson Dhananjay said.