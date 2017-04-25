Home Cities Hyderabad

Farmer and technology at the core of things

Young Turk Brahmani Nara, Executive Director of Heritage Foods Limited talks about the new focus at her company and the lessons her Standford degree taught her.

Brahmani Nara, Executive Director of Heritage Foods Limited. | Express Photo Service

By Kasibhatta Srivalli
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Brahmani Nara, Executive Director of Heritage Foods Limited (HFL), occupied the centrestage at the company’s 25th anniversary in the city on Monday. The company went through a re-branding exercise of evolving its corporate identity and a complete changeover of its packaging design on the event.

Speaking to City Express about the challenges throughout her journey, the Young Turk says, “Balancing work and life is one of those challenges all working women face. How you deal with it depends on your perspective and also the family support you receive. Soon after I got married, I stayed abroad for couple of years and my family was a constant support.”

The Executive Director of HFL, Brahmani is also the daughter of popular actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and daughter-in-law of Chandra Babu Naidu, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Commenting on the success of the company she says, “Farmer’s empowerment is our core value at this celebratory moment,” she says.

Did studying business MBA at Stanford University help her understand the  Indian market scenario?

“Surely there are many factors that work. There I met people from different countries and learnt about different sectors which helped me to understand the field in a broader way. Business schools emphasise on corporate governance and ethics. That has been the most important lesson of my learning over there,” she adds. When asked about the new ideas coming up for the company, Brahmani says, “At present ‘yogurt’ is something we are looking at.”

“My focus is on building Heritage Foods as a $1 billion company. Politics, however, is not in my radar right now,” she says answering a query on if she is considering entering active politics.

She says that she makes sure the company uses technology to focus on farmers and how in making their lives better every day.

Talking about her future goals, the young lady says, “Right now I am dedicated to the company. As a company, we want to grow more and more in coming years. Apart from that, I am also passionate about working for our family trust which works towards empowerment, education, disaster relief etc. These keep my hands full and I hope we are able to help more and more people in coming years.”

Later she discussed in detail the action plan for the company in the current financial year.

