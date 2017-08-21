Religious book found at man’s house: Case of man’s mysterious death in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police, who are investigating the case of a man’s mysterious death at his residence following a high-intensity blast on Saturday, have found a religious book translated into a local language in the house.

On Saturday morning neighbours of Tippagalla Parasuram heard a loud noise of explosion which was followed by thick smoke billowing from the roof and alerted Hayathnagar police.

Police arrived at the scene and found a kerosene bottle and some burnt plastic material among other household items, which made them look from the suicide angle initially. “A search in an adjoining room led the police to a religious book which is translated into a local language,” said police.

“Since the book is a religion different from Parasuram’s, it raised doubts about his antecedents. “It is suspected that Parasuram was attracted or influenced towards another religion,” said an officer in the Rachakonda police commissionerate on condition of anonymity.