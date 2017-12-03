Home Cities Hyderabad

‘ISRO looking forward to private players building satellites’

 As the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) looks forward to encourage private partnership in the space sector through the draft Space Activities Bill, 2017, former ISRO Chairman

Published: 03rd December 2017 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2017 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) looks forward to encourage private partnership in the space sector through the draft Space Activities Bill, 2017, former ISRO Chairman, Dr K Radhakrishnan, speaking in Hyderabad on Saturday that ISRO is looking forward to private players building satellites and launchers and that India is “at a defining moment in bringing more players into the space domain”. 

Representative picture

Delivering the Dr M Chenna Reddy memorial lecture, Dr Radhakrishnan said that small and large industries have always been part of the space research in India and in fact 125 firms participated in building space and ground systems used by ISRO. However, now ISRO is looking towards enhancing the level of activity in space industry in India and to get satellites or launchers manufactured by private players. 

He also said that although startups are coming up in the space activities domain in India, mainly due to interest in building satellites by engineering colleges, we are just in beginning of the race when compared to other countries who have good space programmes. Comparing various portfolios of space activities, Dr Radhakrishnan said that India is considered leads the way in the areas of space applications, space observation and space astronomy, when compared to US, Russia and China. However, when it comes to human space flight, India has much catching up to do. He said that US, Russia and China are in a major way in human space flight, especially China. 

He said that while their space shuttle programmes are closed as such, US and Russia are working towards habitation of planet Mars. India has done a little work in human space flight domain, like developing a crew module in record-time but still lot of work has to be done. Dr Radhakrishnan also said that India is at the forefront when it comes to carrying carrying of rocket with 4.5 tonnes that can be extended to 6.5 tonnes but when it comes to the maximum number of launches in a year, Russia leads all countries. 
He also pointed out that there is a need for communication satellites to be built in India which can operate on higher frequencies and can handle high power. Present Indian communication satellites operate in the Ku and Ka bands and can handle power up to 6KW.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp