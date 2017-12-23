HYDERABAD: Come January, you can catch up on work and social media updates while waiting for your Metro train using free wi-fi that will be provided across stations.All the 24 stations Metro Rail Stations on the 30 km stretch from Miyapur-Ameerpet (13 km) of corridor-I and Ameerpet-Nagole (17 km) of corridor-III will get provide free internet connection for its commuters.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), in coordination with L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (LTMRHL), has begun the installation of equipment. So far, the installation has been completed in 12 stations— Nagole, JNTU College, Kukatally, Balanagar Bharatnagar, Errgadda, ESI hospital, Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar, NGRI, KPHB Colony, Tarnaka and Uppal. “The same will be done for remaining stations as an when LTMRHL gives permission,” BSNL Chief General Manager of Telecom, TelanganaaCircle, V Sundar said. “This will be a vale-added service for commuters.” Sundar added that BSNL approached the LTMRHL for provision of wi-fi services to which the latter readily agreed.

Only ticketed areas to have access to Wi-Fi

Those wanting to use the facility have to go through a one-time registration process. The facility would be exclusive to commuters and can be availed only in ticketed areas.