HYDERABAD: A single dose of intramuscular Medroxy Progesterone Acetate (MPA-IM), which can ensure contraceptive benefits for as long as three months, is being promoted in the State as the ideal contraceptive method for women of all age groups. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has introduced the new Injectable Contraceptive (MPA) for women under ANTARA programme as an ideal method for family planning, and the same was launched across the State on Saturday.

Dr A Vakati Karuna, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, Telangana state, speaking at the launch, said that Telangana was introducing the Injectable Contraceptive free of cost at Modern Government Maternity Hospital, Petlaburj and Government Maternity Hospital, Sultanbazar on Saturday. She launched the contraceptive under ANTARA programme.The contraceptive, to be taken only once in three months, is now available at government medical college and hospitals, Districts Headquarters Hospital (DHHS) and sub-divisional Hospital for free.

On the occasion, Hyderabad District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Padmaja said that the contraceptive was highly effective, convenient, tested and tried as an extremely safe method of family planning in India.The contraceptive will be available up to the sub-centre level in the second phase. It will help women who are not able to convince their partners to use other contraceptives methods. The availability of the injections may help reduce the spacing percentage.

“A lot of focus is now required on spacing methods in family planning. This contraceptive will add to the existing basket of choices for women, said,” Dr A Vakati Karuna.

Tried-and-tested method

A 20-year-old M Rani, who is already using the injectable contraceptive, said she had been using the method for the last six months. “After my first delivery I came to know about this method. Since then, I am using this to space the next delivery with support from my husband,” said the old city resident.

The injectable contraceptive is touted to be a safe method for maintaining spacing between pregnancies.

It can also be used by breast-feeding women (after 6 weeks of delivery) as it does not affect the quantity, quality and composition of breast milk. It reduces blood loss during periods, decreases menstrual cramps and also reduces premenstrual tension.