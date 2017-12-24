A child looks at a Santa Claus at a mall which has been decked up two days ahead of Christmas in Hyderabad on Saturday | sayantan ghosh

HYDERABAD: A year after demonetisation, Christmas decorations sellers get back on their feet. As many stores selling Christmas decoratives and gift items witnessed increase in sales, retailers say they have surpassed their 2016 Christmas earnings this year. “There was an impact of demonetisation last year with sales dropping by over 50 per cent, however, this year the sales have gone up leading the way for whopping profit,” said Sumit owner of Shraddha Extension in Punjagutta, who has procured 40 different varieties of trees, giving potential customers a price range from ` 40 to `30,000. “Our speciality is handmade stars which come in various colours and shapes. We have seen a rise in the sale of these handmade stars this year,” he added.

Expecting smooth sales and high demand, Sumit invested in new items including wall stickers with LED lights, snow-themed items, metal and wood stars. Unlike the previous year, fancy stores, wholesale shops and franchise decorative outlets have imported Christmas related items not only from within India but also from other countries. Around 59 varieties of regular Christmas trees like the cherry pine, snow-flaked tree and 16 other models of special cone-shaped lighting trees were procured in bulk quantities from wholesalers in Mumbai to be sold in the city, said Christmas goods retailers.

Furniture on display at an expo held on Hitex Grounds ahead of New Year in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Right) A luxury bed along with mattress exhibited at the expo | R Satish Babu

A store manager of Himalaya Book world, Md Javeed has also stocked their outlet with many new items like stars and lanterns. “Our speciality is the Indian handicraft Christmas decoration items. The demand for such items is growing,” he added.

Midnight mass at churches

Churches across the city will have an extended day on Sunday as they are gearing up for Midnight Mass to mark the birth of Jesus Christ. The mass usually starts late in the evening at around 10 pm and ends at around 1 am.

Cops on alert for new year

Stating that all star hotels and pubs should get permission to organise New Year celebrations, Hyderabad police commissioner VV Srinivasa Rao on Saturday said that the city police would keep vigil to prevent untoward incidents during the New Year.