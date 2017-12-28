HYDERABAD:AS parking spaces are fast becoming scarce in the twin cities, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has drawn plans to introduce stack parking facilities. If all goes according to proposal, greater Hyderabad would soon be dotted with multi-level stack parking facilities.

The GHMC, on a pilot basis, has proposed to establish such facilities at its head office, zonal offices and circle offices where open plots are available. “The GHMC would invite expression of interest after getting approval from the standing committee next week,” Mayor Bonthu Rammohan told Express.

Surface mounted stack parking is an economical and simple solution to parking problems faced by cities, say experts. Here, parking happens in multiple levels with cars stacked one above other. The technique greatly increases the availability of space which is measured by the height of the facility. It would be a mechanised system and operate similar to Ferris Wheel.

Depending on the response from public, more such facilities would be planned in private places where footfall is high, said officials.“This is a cheap and quick way to expand parking spaces in the city,” added the Mayor. Compared to multi-level parking lots, stack system requires much less time to be constructed, for it works on hydraulic systems which are well suited to carry heavy loads. Hence, the corporation is planning to prioritise the latter over former.

Hydraulic Lifting Unit with pistons ensures perfect lifting and lowering of the top platform. During power outages, the top platform can be lowered manually by using a simple release valve.The corporation is also undertaking construction of multi level parking lots in other parts of its jurisdiction. These include the creation of 10 multi-level parking spaces in various crowded areas where the footfall is heavy.

The multi-level parking projects will be developed under public private partnership (PPP) mode. The facilities would be developed in areas including Chudi Bazar, Chikkadpally, Banjara Hills, Khilwat, Shalibanda, Balkampet and few HMR stations, the Mayor added.