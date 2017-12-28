HYDERABAD:The Hyderabad metro rail had an almost crime-free ride since its launch last month. No major crime incidents have been reported apart from the arrest of an elderly person for clicking pictures of a woman, and finding an unclaimed bag at Ameerpet railway station, which was later found to be a false alarm.

The Miyapur and Nagole metro rail service passes through three commissionerates — Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda. At least three sub-inspectors from every police station has been assigned additional charges as in-charges of metro rail stations which come under their jurisdiction to register cases, investigate and take action in preventing crime. The state police have decided to take care of external security while L&T staff are focussing on internal security of metro stations.

Malkajgiri DCP Ch R Umamaheswara Sarma said,” We registered only one case in which a 65-year-old man, Narsimha, was clicking pictures of women in the train. We arrested him.” “In my zone, there are six stations and the passenger rush has gone up day by day. We have taken precautionary measures by keeping an eye on habitual offenders and no single case has been reported since its launch,’’ said the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), North Zone, B Sumathi.

Further, the DCP stated that as per guidelines of Hyderabad SHE teams, SHE team members would also travel in metro trains to keep a check on eve-teasing and harassment in trains.A few days back, a bag was found abandoned in Ameerpet railway station, sending the security team into a tizzy. Bomb and dog squads were pressed into action, but later it was found that the bag belonged to a metro worker. “We have three railway stations in West Zone and no crime incident took place except the hoax bomb threat. We are coordinating with L&T security staff in preventing crime,’’ said DCP, West Zone, A Venkateswar Rao.