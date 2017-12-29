HYDERABAD: Pakodies (fritters) and laddus mixed with rat poison, rat traps, high-adhesive mats —all known techniques are being used to lure and kill rodents that have been causing nightmare for public and officials at the Osmania General Hospital’s mortuary. On November 19 and 21, rats mutilated faces of three dead bodies which were brought for post mortem to the mortuary. Sources said the rodents were able to enter the room as the drains are not sealed.

The horrifying incidents drew angry reactions family members and people. Superintendent of the hospital Dr B Nagendhar said he sent notices to Agile Group to control rodents. From the past four-months, Agile Group, the agency that was given contract to maintain sanitation and security at the hospital, has been placing mouse cages and food mixed with rat poison to eradicate the problem. After the incident, the agency has intensified pest control methods.

“We placed bigger cages in the mortuary. The rats are huge... and were caught too. Apart from the mortuary, traps have been placed in Operation Theatres and other parts of the In-Patient block,” said an employee of the agency.Meanwhile, OGH superintendent Dr Nagendhar met GHMC officials and asked them to take step to also control stray cats and dogs at the hospital.

“On Thursday, GHMC Dog squad caught around five dogs. A proposal has been sent to Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation to renovate ceiling, floors, ACs in the mortuary,” Dr Nagendhar said. A report on sophisticated mortuary is being prepared too.