HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Police arrested two Nigerians for possession of narcotics on Sunday.

Substances seized from them include cocaine, heroin, Alprazolam, and Amphetamine. The contraband was worth over 16 lakhs, police said.

The duo had been procuring narcotics from a Nigerian man and was selling it to customers known to them.

The Hyderabad Police were on high alert ahead of the New Year's Eve to curb drug peddling and consumption of drugs.

The two were arrested from a residential locality in the LB Nagar area of Hyderabad after police found them in possession of narcotic substances.

They have been identified as Agubgbue Chidiebube Chukwuma and Sunday Priscilla Oluchi Ujunwa. The two were pursuing B. Pharm at Hyderabad's RBVRR College.

Police have identified a third person, Benjamin, who had been supplying drugs to the two. He is absconding.

Police said he had handed over drugs to them for sales ahead of New Year.