HYDERABAD: The Miyapur-Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar (11 km) section of Corridor-I and the Nagole-Begumpet (16 km) section of Corridor-III of Hyderabad metro rail will be opened to traffic this mid-year.

The entire Miyapur-LB Nagar (28 km) Corridor-I and Nagole-Shilparamam Corridor-III (28 km) will be opened to traffic this year itself, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited managing director NVS Reddy has said.

Delivering a ‘Leadership Series’ lecture on ‘Opportunities and Challenges’ to management students at the Institute of Management Technology’s (IMT) campus here on Friday, he said a part of Corridor-II from Jubilee Bus Station to Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station will be opened by the middle of next year. The entire corridor is to run from JBS in Secunderabad to Falaknuma.

Giving the example of public-private partnership experiment of Hyderabad Metro, which was initially dismissed by many as a pipedream, he explained as to how the project was made a reality, forcing even the experts to acknowledge its merits.

Reddy briefed them that with many engineering, financial innovations and technological excellence, the project is nearing completion and once completed, it will stand as a testimony to the engineering talent and management skills of India.