Festive fashion takes a bow

asha chowdary

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the season of mist settles in and the city gears up to party its way into the New Year, it is tempting to emulate the sparkling mood of the hour by dressing likewise. But festive dressing should be more than a smattering of crystals, a bunch of glittering sequins, an assortment of shiny motifs and a bouquet of shimmering ribbons.



The most important trend this year is the shift of emphasis from surface ornamentation to the fabric.

So, instead of looking for crystal-studded dresses or gem-laden saris or stone-embossed tops, look for luxurious fine silk, the clever craftsmanship of pure lace, the lustre of beautiful gold lamé or the caress of cool chiffon. Sophistication is the key.

I caught up with designer Anu Nagappa to find out what she had created for the party season and if she had any tips for fashionistas this year.

Her label Anu and Susan is known for clothes that are skillfully crafted. “When you dress well, you will get treated well too,” she says, adding, “But don’t just go out and buy all kinds of expensive designer wear in order to look trendy. ”

According to Anu, the safest option for the party season is black lace. “A sexy black lace dress that is well-fitted is very fashionable this year. However, you need to pay attention to the quality of the lace too,” she adds.

“If you are planning to wear Indian clothes, ghagra skirts teamed with off shoulder or

brocade tops are trending now,” she points out. As colours go, Anu suggests that dark blue, black, bright red and dark green are the best options this year, besides black, white, gold, silver and metallic shades. Getting ready for the styles of the next year is important too, says Anu. “The year 2017 is going to be all about the retro hippie and gypsy look,” she says.

So, get ready to make a fashion statement by making a few wise investments and adding your

own signature style to it. Happy holidays!

