Home Cities Hyderabad

Festive fashion takes a bow

From crystal embellishments to luxe fabrics, how to choose wisely this season.

Published: 03rd January 2017 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2017 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By asha chowdary
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the season of mist settles in and the city gears up to party its way into the New Year, it is tempting to emulate the sparkling mood of the hour by dressing likewise. But festive dressing should be more than a smattering of crystals, a bunch of glittering sequins, an assortment of shiny motifs and a bouquet of shimmering ribbons. 


The most important trend this year is the shift of emphasis from surface ornamentation to the fabric.

So, instead of looking for crystal-studded dresses or gem-laden saris or stone-embossed tops, look for luxurious fine silk, the clever craftsmanship of pure lace, the lustre of beautiful gold lamé or the caress of cool chiffon. Sophistication is the key.

I caught up with designer Anu Nagappa to find out what she had created for the party season and if she had any tips for fashionistas this year.

Her label Anu and Susan is known for clothes that are skillfully crafted. “When you dress well, you will get treated well too,” she says, adding, “But don’t just go out and buy all kinds of expensive designer wear in order to look trendy. ”

According to Anu, the safest option for the party season is black lace. “A sexy black lace dress that is well-fitted is very fashionable this year. However, you need to pay attention to the quality of the lace too,” she adds. 

“If you are planning to wear Indian clothes, ghagra skirts teamed with off shoulder or 
brocade tops are trending now,” she points out. As colours go, Anu suggests that dark blue, black, bright red and dark green are the best options this year, besides black, white, gold, silver and metallic shades. Getting ready for the styles of the next year is important too, says Anu. “The year 2017 is going to be all about the retro hippie and gypsy look,” she says. 

So, get ready to make a fashion statement by making a few wise investments and adding your 
own signature style to it. Happy holidays!

Asha Chowdary presents a column on what’s trending in the world of fashion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp