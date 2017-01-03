Home Cities Hyderabad

Man dies watching horror-comedy flick Intlo Deyyam Nakem Bhayam in Hyderabad

Doctors declared Shadul dead and said the deceased suffered a heart attack. The incident has became a topic of discussion in the town.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a person lost his life while watching the latest Telugu horror-comedy 'Allari' Naresh starrer 'Intlo Deyyam Nakem Bhayam' due to a heart attack. The incident took place in Siddipet on Tuesday.

According to police, the deceased had been identified as Shadul (30). He came alone to watch the movie at Srinivasa theatre in Siddipet town.

No one noticed when Shadul collapsed but when the lights were switched on during the movie interval, people sitting in the nearby seats found Shadul unconscious and on the floor. They tried to wake him up but as he did not respond, they informed the theatre management, who then shifted him to a government hospital.

Doctors declared Shadul dead and said the deceased suffered a heart attack. The incident has became a topic of discussion in the town.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.

