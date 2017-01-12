Connecting Dots and Lines

Palak dubey By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The series of works ‘Cryptic Thoughts’ by Rangoli Garg presently on display at Muse Art Gallery exemplifi es the artist’s observations and contemplations about the women she comes across in day to day life. The artist from a creative perspective reinstates the perceptions, grace and delicately sensitive attributes of womanhood.

The paradigms of social periphery and the limitations of any sort are surpassed by these women in the paintings as they dream and aspire to reach out to their fantasised destinations with a quiet but strong determination. The composed, diffi dent looking damsels in the works imbibe and behold within their entities the subtle undercurrent of dreams for a beautiful future.

The huge, lotus shaped, soulful, half closed eyes are meditative and introspective at the same time. They choose not to look straight into the eyes of the viewer and thus create an interesting movement of energy that fl ows within the picture surface. The subdued, subtle stances of the heads and hands altogether create a harmony which is not loud but is soft and tranquilizing. These women appear to be responding to the fl ow of a soothing and heartwarming music.

At times the artist accompanies her protagonists with metaphorical elements like fl owers and musical instruments, these accelerate the allegorical strength of the paintings.

At times these women seem to be engrossed in conversing with each other. Their closed lips and subdued stances manifest quiet conversations and understanding which needs no words or long animated exchange of verbal expression. They are closely knit together into a strong bond.

Line plays a prominent role in the artist’s dialogue. Continuous, sweeping, rhythmic and starkly visible, it defi nes the periphery of fi gures This quality and essence of linear forms exemplify a connection with Indian traditional/folk painting styles.

The colour palette too is earthy, fl amboyant and rich in Indian ethos. The background space of these paintings is rendered in abstract play of ambiguous forms The mention of text, in the form of merging into the space kind of letters, creates symbolic references and accentuates the story of the ‘nayika’. The fl oral motifs, make their presence felt in soft effervescence and then they immediately get merged into the vicinity of the space. The exhibition will be on till January 15.