Home Cities Hyderabad

Spinach in Hyderabad markets richer in insecticide than in iron?

Spinach, well known for its rich iron content, comes laced with insecticides in Hyderabad as found by a study published recently by researchers from a university here. 

Published: 16th January 2017 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2017 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Spinach, well known for its rich iron content, comes laced with insecticides in Hyderabad as found by a study published recently by researchers from the Department of Entomology at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University.

To carry out the study, researchers G Geetha and C Sreenivas, collected samples of spinach from three main vegetable markets Gudimalkapur, Mehdipatnam and Shamshabad. While around 11 pesticides were found in the spinach samples, around five pesticides were frequently found in all the sample: chlorpyrifos, triazophos, cypermethrin, deltamethrin + triazophos and profenophos.

However, it is difficult to declare the pesticide residues as unsafe as there is no Maximum Residue Limit set for spinach by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India. The FSSAI has set MRL standards for only a handful of vegetables like soyabean, onion, ginger, okra and green chilly that are exported to other countries. But, if the pesticide residue found in spinach is compared to MRL set for other vegetables, it shows that the residues in spinach are much higher. For example, MRL set by FSSAI for chlorpyrifos is 0.5 milligram/kilogram (mg/kg) for onion. It was found to be as high as 6.3 mg/kg in spinach. The EU standard for triazophos in onion is 0.2 mg/kg which was found as high as 6.8mg/kg in spinach. The Codex Alimentarius of Food and Agriculture Organisation set cypermethrin standard at 0.1mg/kg for onion which was detected at 3mg/kg for spinach.

Dr Shashi Bhushan Vemuri, former head of All India Network Project on Pesticide Residues, said, “None of the pesticides found in the spinach samples should have been actually found as their usage on vegetables is not recommended. Spinach is often sprayed with pesticides just before it is brought into markets as the vegetable has big and soft leaves.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hyderabad spinach Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University.

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp