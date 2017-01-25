A vegan’s love

By BNS

Ronit Roy, who will be seen on the big screen in the release of the week Kaabil, shares his food fundas.

I begin my day with: A glass of warm water followed with a cup of black coffee

Basically I am : A vegan, so no wheat and dairy products for me.

My breakfast is: Normally something Indian, I don't eat wheat so rice-based food like idlis, dosa or poha. My parathas are made with soya or jawar.

My lunch: I always carry my lunch when I am shooting which mostly is dal, chawal, sabzi, sometimes rajma.

In the evenings I snack on: Idlis. Since I am a vegan the choices are very limited. I am stuck with rice stuff and soya chips/nachni chips, walnuts, almonds,

peanuts, raisins or khajoor.

My dinner: I like to come home and have my dinner, I work very hard, I run too so I am not fussy about a late dinner. My dinner is soup, a sabzi or dal chawal.

Desserts: I have a sweet tooth but I stay off sugar unless I am travelling. If I feel the urge for a sweet, I have a piece of dark chocolate.

I can cook: Earlier when we travelled we would hire an apartment so I would cook for my children. But they are grown up now and they are out most of the time and they like eating out. So it's been years since I have cooked anything for my wife and children.

My favourite cook: My mom and my wife. I like my food satwik style with less mirchi and less oil. My mom makes some delicious dahi gobi (cabbage); that is my favourite. My wife make amazing galouti kebabs with channa dal.

My idea of a romantic meal: I rarely get to go out with my wife alone, we go out with our children so nowadays it all depends on where the children like to eat.

My favourite restaurant: Saffron at JW Marriott.

My favourite cuisine: Thai food when I am travelling.

My favourite spice: I like my flavours in my food balanced. And yes, I can't to without salt.

Favourite beverage: Coffee. I like to have it even after my dinner.

My favourite drink: I am not much of a drinker but when I am travelling I go to an English pub for a beer.

Favourite dish: Dal chawal