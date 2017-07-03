HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police investigation aimed at cracking a network of drug suppliers reportedly began 20 days ago. The police on Sunday arrested three men for supplying drugs and seized their stash of LSD and MDMA. The police strategy in the cracking the network involved approaching drug consumers and tracking them. The investigation culminated in the Saturday night raid on musician Calvin Mascrenhas in Secunderabad. The management graduate had been caught in 2013 for possession of ganja.



Abdul Waheb, one of the brothers arrested, had returned from Australia and was working in a prominent MNC in the city. He was allegedly involved in supplying drugs for the past nine months. Officials said that the alleged suppliers also used agents to sell the drugs. “In some cases, customers do not know who is the supplier,” said one official.



Cell phones recovered from the alleged suppliers would be sent to Detective Department of Hyderabad City Police which will in turn send it to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for analysis.

Meanwhile, enforcement wing director Akun Sabharwal said that the police would not register cases against any of the users they had stumbled upon but would send them for rehabilitation instead.



Analysis of the WhatsApp messages of the alleged suppliers had thrown up information about these users. Sabharwal said that one user was a girl studying in Class 9 who sent a message to one of the alleged suppliers saying that she had a great time. Twenty one persons were found to be regular customers, including students from prominent schools and colleges. A prominent film producer too was found to be a user.



“Of the people I spoke to, they need psychological and medical treatment. The film producer will be called in for questioning,” Sabharwal said.Officials said that some customers had sent messages to the alleged suppliers expressing euphoria on consuming the drug and asked for more. One user allegedly signed a blank cheque and sent a message saying, “This cheque is yours if I get five more blots.”

1 LSD costs K2000

One LSD or Acid blot is sold for between I2000 to

I3000. One gram of MDMA

is worth I3000 to I4000