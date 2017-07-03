HYDERABAD: A 14-year-old girl living in a child care home at LB Nagar complained about sexual abuse by the organiser of the home. She told police that he woke her up at 3 am everyday and took her to his room and harassed her sexually.



According to LB Nagar police, J Madhav Rao(45) runs Adarana child care home in LB Nagar. The girl, who is in class VIII in a government school at Saroornagar, had lost her mother three years ago after which her father abandoned her. A few days back, she applied for a transfer certificate and complained to her teachers about sexual abuse by her home organiser. They informed the same to Rangareddy district child protection unit officials, who lodged a complaint.



Preliminary probe revealed that Madhav used to take her to his room everyday to sexually abuse her. LB Nagar inspector P Kasi Reddy said a case has been registered against absconding Madhav under POCSO Act and a team is searching for him. The girl has been shifted to another home at Nimboliadda after medical examination, he said.