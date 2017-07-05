HYDERABAD: The late-night snack, a quick bite and the perfect food for rooftop or garden barbecue party: the ubiquitous delicacy is favourite of all whether it is the slowly-rotating döner kebab, slices of which reach on a pita bread, or those Satay Kebabs served on mounds of crunchy pink cabbage slivers.

Those on the razzle can’t even imagine that centuries ago this chunk of delicious meat was mentioned by Greek philosopher Homer in his epic poem ‘Iliad’. He writes about chunks of meat prepared in roast form on fire spits. Henceforth, the juicy, succulent and spicy has travelled from a soldier’s fire pit finding its place on Turkish tables, Iranian gatherings and in courtyards of Indian households.

And what better way to celebrate this wonder food than to savour it at the select restaurants of the city while cool raindrops sluice their way through frosty windowpane. Select your choice from our listing below:

Chicken Tangdi Kebab

The leg-pieces of the chicken are well-marinated with curd and condiments overnight that make the fibres juicy when you pick a bite with fresh, warm qaboos. Your gastronomic joy doubles up when you dip your morsel into a bowlful of green chutney and tuck rings of an onion and there you go with the blast of flavours in your mouth. We recommend Deccan Restaurant, Somajiguda. The price is also cool, I220 for four pieces. What more can you ask for.

Mutton Shikampuri

Shikam means womb in Persian, and true to its name this delicate kebab offers you a treasure as you scoop its belly with your spoon. What you taste is a wonderful blend of spices, mint leaves, dry fruits and hung curd tucked inside minced mutton roundlets which are cooked over a skillet. Served with dahi chutney, its taste is just heavenly. Try it at Chicha’s, Lakdi Ka Pul. Price: I199

Chicken Peshawari Kebab

It comes both in bone and boneless form and has an interesting piece of history attached to it. In earlier ages, Persian and Turk soldiers used to roast meat on fire that hung from their swords. It had to be eaten immediately as the troops kept moving. In our times, the restaurants have been doing a good job. At the newly opened restaurant Mashaal, these are prepared with cheese, herbs and cream. The spices don’t go to the bone, but nonetheless make the fibres delicious. Price: I280



Murgh Banno Kebab

Savour it at Kebab Stories, the rooftop restaurant of Zaiqa-e-Hyderabad. It’s a boneless chicken delicacy prepared with yellow chilies, curd, roasted gram powder, and slow cooked in tandoor. And no that’s not the end, it goes for another round of cooking i.e., the pieces are coated with beaten eggs and roasted on hot charcoals. No wonder, it lives up to its royal Nawabi name. Price: I345