HYDERABAD: A 16-year-old who had been sexually abusing young boys in his neighborhood was arrested in connection with the murder of one of his victims.

Hyderabad police said the youngster had sodomised 16 boys, including the murder victim, over the last few months.

The incident came to light after an 11-year old boy went missing on June 29. Investigating the case, the police stumbled upon a CCTV footage that showed the youngster accompanying the boy towards a government school in the Barkas neighborhood of Hyderabad on the day he went missing. The boy's body was recovered from the terrace of the school.

Upon questioning the youngster, it came to light that he had murdered the boy after abusing him. The victim had threatened to complain, which allegedly prompted the youngster to commit the crime.

The accused, who is also a resident of the same locality as his victim, told the police that he bludgeoned the boy to death. The police have recovered the iron rod used in the offence.

The accused used to lure his victims by offering them chocolates, police found. He also used to pay them Rs 20 for securing their co-operation.

"He had runaway to Mumbai a few months ago and recently returned home. He is reportedly a victim of sodomy himself. Facts are being verified," said a police officer.