HYDERABAD: In a major catch, the Task Force sleuths on Thursday carried out raids on the office belonging to some persons working with Tollywood and detained two persons in possession of a huge cache of demonetised currency. Police seized `7 crore in old notes from the duo.

The detainees have been idetified as Srinivas, working as manager of Tollywood actress Jeevitha Rajasekhar and one Ravi. Minutes after the duo was detained by the police and TV channels had aired the news claiming the seized cash belonged to Jeevitha, Jeevitha Rajasekhar denied the claims and clarified that Srinivas worked as one of the managers with her.

Based on specific information, the Task Force police conducted raids on Srinivasa Creations at Jubilee Hills. Police suspect that the demonetised currency was brought to the place for exchanging it with new notes.

Meanwhile, Jeevitha, in her defence, said: “The demonetised cash that was seized is not mine. I have four managers other than Srinivas and they are working for my husband Rajasekhar’s yet to be released flick,’’ Jeevitha said.