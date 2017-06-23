HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police who had nabbed a notorious gang in connection in relation with the Muthoot gold heist have learned how stolen gold was sold.

It has been six months since the gang stole 41.5 kg of gold. It has come to light that they split the loot and sold it in various states. However, the police could recover only 3.7 kg of the stolen yellow metal. With the recent arrest of Sundar Rajaratnama and his wife Radha from Dharavi in Mumbai on Monday, cops could get a rough idea. After the robbery at Muthoot Finance in RC Puram on December 28, 2016, the cops nabbed Laxman Narayan Mudhang, Ganesh Pandurang Bhonsle alias Patil, Subhash Pujari Pandey, Vijay, Kumar Pal Shah and Ravi Kurdekar in January and recovered 3.5 kg gold from them. The police recovered 200 gm of gold from the couple.

Gold split in Nasik

The gold was melted and made into bars at Nasik. Nine shares were made with Laxman and Subhash taking two extra shares for plotting and executing the robbery. The bars weighed 38 kg. “The others were given one share of 4 kg each while Laxman and Subhash got 8 kg gold bars for being the leaders of the gang. Sundar also sought help of Roshan Yadav from UP to sell the gold. Roshan with his local contacts managed to set up a deal of selling one kg gold for `75 lakh in the black market,” sources said.

“Sundar, who was recently arrested sold only one kg gold to Roshan, for which they received `25 lakh in advance and remaining amount was yet to be delivered through hawala. With the amount received, he cleared his `20 lakh debt and went on a tour with his wife with the remaining money,” Cyberabad cops said. “All the accused persons claim to have given the gold to Roshan Yadav. However, we need more clarity. A petition has been filed seeking custody of Sundar and his wife, to question them” said another senior cop.