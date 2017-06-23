HYDERABAD: The High Court on Thursday stayed the operation of an order issued by TS government seeking to resume lands allotted to AP HC Employees Mutually Aided Cooperative Housing Society Limited.

Justice S V Bhatt granted the interim stay on a petition filed by the Society challenging GO No 102 issued on June 15 this year.

While suspending the operation of the impugned GO till further orders, the judge directed the authorities not to interfere with the possession by the petitioner of the 39 acres of land at Kancha Gachibowli village in Rangareddy district. The petitioner’s counsel told the court that the erstwhile AP government had allotted the land to the society in 2010 to provide house-sites to its members but the present government withdrew the allotment on the ground of non-utilisation of the land for the said purpose. After issuing GO, authorities took possession of the land next day by conducting a panchanama and without giving an opportunity to it to seek remedies under law, he pointed out. While adjourning the case to July 17, he stayed the operation of the impugned GO.