HYDERABAD: A 36-year-old man from Adoni in AP, who had repeatedly raped his 12-year-old step daughter, has been arrested by Hayathnagar police on Saturday. The accused was earlier arrested and jailed on charges of raping the girl and after being released from jail, he again committed the offence, police said.

The victim was kidnapped by her step father, a mason on June 18. He had taken the girl to Karnataka and repeatedly raped her. The girl’s mother, in her complaint with the Hayathnagar police stating that in 2011 she met Santhosh and developed acquaintance. The accused, who was a divorcee became close to the complainant and started living with them.

In 2016, he had sexually assaulted the girl by taking her to an isolated area in Gandigudem, when the girl was returning from school. He was then arrested by the IDA Bollaram police and was jailed. After three months, he secured bail and contacted the complainant, apologising for his previous behaviour. Believing him, the woman moved to Hayathnagar with him.

Around 20 days ago, the children went to their maternal grandparents house at Kukatpally. The accused had by then became close to the children. But on June 18, he took the girl out and boarded a bus to Sidhanur. He told the girl that her mother and brother would come the next day, said Hayathnagar inspector J Narender Goud.

“From Sidhanur, he took the girl to Jowelgere, where he worked as a mason. He kept the girl at a government primary school on June 18 and 19, and repeatedly raped her. On June 22, he dropped the girl near her home in Hayathnagar and fled from the place,” the cop said.On a tip-off, the accused was nabbed at Hayathnagar bus station on June 23. During questioning, he confessed to have committed the offence, the inspector said. The accused has been arrested and produced in the court on Saturday.