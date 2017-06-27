HYDERABAD: The Banjara Hills police took accused Rajiv and his friend Sravan Kumar into custody on Monday for questioning in connection with suicide of beautician Sirisha. The court has granted permission to the police for questioning the accused for two days on Monday and Tuesday.

Before shifting the duo to police station, cops took them to a hospital for medical tests. Later, they were taken to police station and grilled. It is learnt that the police, during interrogation, collected information about the triangular love story involving Rajiv, Sirisha, and another woman.

Sirisha was allegedly having an affair with Rajiv who was in love with another woman and it led to disputes among the three. To sort out the issue, Rajiv and Sravan took Sirisha to Kuknoorpally police SI P Prabhakar Reddy, who was a friend of Sravan. During the discussions, the SI allegedly tried to sexually assault Sirisha in an inebriated condition.