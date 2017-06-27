HYDERABAD: Managing director of Venus Hospital, Dr Vakati Chakravathy, along with the hospital PRO and a technician working in the hospital blood bank at Malakpet have been arrested by LB Nagar police for adulterating blood and selling it to patients.

On June 24, the LB Nagar police received a complaint from one Kokanu Ram Reddy stating that he had purchased blood at Venus Multi Special Hospital’s blood bank in Malakpet for his ailing father who was admitted to Aware Gleneagles Global Hospital in LB Nagar for blood transfusion for a surgery. The doctors on checking the blood, found that normal saline was mixed in the blood and that it has been adulterated.



“Ram Reddy’s father Narsimha Reddy had received severe injuries in a road accident in Balapur on Thursday. The doctors advised his son to arrange blood for a surgery. When the blood he purchased was checked, it was identified that the blood consisted of saline,” said LB Nagar DCP M Venkateshwar Rao.

When Ram Reddy, complained, the special operations team raided Venus Hospital’s blood bank and collected adulterated blood, five packets of white blood cells, seven bottles of NS Sterile (saline) and other incriminating material for verification.



Managing director of the hospital, Dr Vakati Chakravarthy (42), blood bank supervisor Chepuri Shravan (29) and a technician Bandi Prem Kumar (24) working in the blood bank, all residents of Malakpet, were taken into custody for questioning.“The accused confessed to have committed the offence with an intention of getting more profits, despite knowing that their acts would endanger many lives.”



“The trio has been booked under Sections 420, 406, 308 and 270 of IPC and has been arrested,” said the DCP during a press conference here on Monday.