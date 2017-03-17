TELANGANA: Telangana school children will now get lessons in being 'compassionate citizens'. The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), India informed on Thursday that the humane education programme designed by them, termed as Compassionate Citizen has been included into the official curricula of schools across Telangana.

The education department of Telangana has already released a Government Order in which it has said that it endorses the Compassionate Citizens programme prepared by PETA for children in the age group 8-12 years to help students develop compassion and respect for animals and the environment. It said that the programme can be included in the curriculum through any of the subjects already being taught in schools like environment science or social science.

The programme consists of a teacher's guide, reproducible worksheets, a reading unit with adaptations from true animal stories and a 28 minute video. It is divided into four sections -- The amazing world of animals, animals and their feelings, changing times, changing times and making humane choices. The course is available in Telugu as well.

Compassionate Citizen programme is endorsed by the Animal Welfare Board of India. Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan issued an advisory to all its schools last year to integrate the programme into their curricula.

State governments of Chandigarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh have also included the programme in their schools.