JAYASHANKER-BHUPALAPALLI / PEDDAPALLI : The Mahadevpur police on Saturday arrested three persons for their involvement in killing two spotted deers in Mahadevpur Forest Range. Based on forest authorities petition, Mahadevpur police arrested Naluvala Satyanarayana (main accused), Khaleemullah Khan and Asrar Ahmed Qureshi.



The trio was produced before the Additional Judicial Magistrate of First Class of Manthani in Peddapalli on Saturday. The magistrate remanded them for 15 days judicial custody.

The trio has been lodged in Karimnagar district Jail. The police were supposed to produce the accused on Friday itself but due to some reason they were produced before the magistrate at 4.30 am on Saturday.



Meanwhile, the police has shown Md Akbar Khan, husband of TRS ZPTC who was booked as accused number 4 in the case as absconding. The police registered cases under Section 25(1)(a), 27 of Arms Act, 353,189, 429, 143, 144 506 (ii) red with 149 IPC.

Satyanarayana alias Shooter Satyam, a retired employee of SCCL and the main accused, is believed to be a professional hunter and an expert marksman who could shoot wild animals in motion from as long as 200 metres range. His son is a SI in Khammam district.



Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged that cases not being booked against the accused under the Wild Life Act is an indication that the government was not interested in taking stringent action against them.

“ There is no seriousness on part of government. They are not interested in punishing the guilty,” he alleged.