Local TRS man held for bid to rape Odisha woman worker

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A local TRS leader was arrested by the Cyberabad police on Monday for allegedly trying to sexually assault a woman at Shameerpet.

Gyara Ganesh allegedly tried to force himself upon the woman, a brick kiln worker from Odisha, when she came out to attend the nature’s call in the wee hours of Sunday. The woman, who had come to Hyderabad from Odisha, lodged a complaint with the Shameerpet police on Sunday.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 376 and 307 of the IPC and arrested Ganesh (32), on Monday.

Shameerpet inspector A Sattaiah said here on Monday that the woman along with other woman workers, used to visit the fields belonging to Ganesh, to wash clothes. The women were all working in brick kilns located near the fields of Ganesh on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The migrants have built huts near the kilns and were residing there.

“Ganesh, with a malicious intention, waited near the huts for an opportunity. At around 1 am, when the woman came out in the open to relieve herself, he caught her, gagged her and forced himself upon her. When she shouted for help, he hit her on her private parts,’’ Sattaiah said.

‘‘When she raised an alarm again and other women came to her rescue, the accused fled from the spot,” the inspector said adding that the woman is now undergoing treatment at Gandhi hospital and her condition is stable.

Police arrested Ganesh from his house on Monday and sent him to judicial remand.