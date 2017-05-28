Registration of vehicles a tough job for PWDs

Mithun MK By

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Transport department’s data on the number of vehicles used by disabled show that a substantial number of those vehicles ply on Hyderabad roads.



However, there exists only a few mechanic shops that are licensed to modify the vehicles for the use of Persons with Disability, that too only for two-wheelers. The unavailability of clear-cut rules and procedures for PWDs on the department’s website pushes them to unauthorised mechanics, making their vehicles not fit for registration.



The rules are clear: “The disabled person must get the vehicle manufacturer to submit documents detailing the design and get it approved by the transport commissioner. After this, the procedure is normal,” said GPN Prasad, regional transport officer, central zone, RTA. “There are private dealers who are authorised to modify two-wheelers for the disabled but they are few in number,” he added.



The department’s data shows that of the 11,100 two-wheelers under the invalid carriages category in Telangana, 10,600 are in Hyderabad. “There are only two or three service centres that have licence. It’s not the RTA’s fault that the mechanics do not apply for a licence. If there are mechanic shops that do any vehicle modifications without authorisation, they must be reported,” said a senior-level RTO official.

The absence of adequate information on how to legally convert a vehicle into a disabled-friendly one makes it a wild-goose chase for a PWD wanting to own a two-wheeler.



Take the case of Srikanth (name changed), a 32-year-old physically disabled man who wished to drive a Honda Activa to work. The IT employee got the vehicle modified at a local workshop and retrofitted the bike with two additional wheels in Hyderabad. However, he was unable to register the vehicle with the transport department because it was not modified by an approved dealer.



“I did not know the rules. There was no information on any laid-down procedure on the government website,” said Srikanth. He then got the vehicle registered by taking the service of a tout, after moving to Bengaluru and is using it there.



“I checked online for advice but realised that rules for getting a car disabled-friendly are different for different states,” said Srikanth. His observation rings true. There are many forums on automobile websites which are flooded with queries on how to get a vehicle for the disabled registered with an RTA.

“We will look into the matter,” was all that a senior-level officer with RTA had to say about the issue. “If a PWD wishes to get more information on rules, they can approach the RTO or the administration officer or our helpdesk,” he said.