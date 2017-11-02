Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad police to launch campaign against child sexual abuse

The campaign on child sexual abuse would be launched on November 3 at People’s Plaza.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that every 30-minutes, a minor is being assaulted sexually in the country, Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Sharma on Wednesday announced that the state police would launch a year-long campaign against child sexual abuse by creating awareness among police, public and school teachers to prevent such heinous crime. 

The campaign on child sexual abuse would be launched on November 3 at People’s Plaza. The DGP released logo and songs written by Chandra Bose and composed by music composer Anoop Rubens. The campaign has been named ‘Jago’, ‘Badlo’  ‘Bolo’.Speaking to newsmen, Anurag Sharma said the trend of child sexual abuse has been increasing and no one comes forward to lodge complaint with police. Without the crime being reported, the cases of child sexual abuse are going undetected.  

“To eliminate child sexual abuse and ensure safe childhood for all the children, we have taken up the initiative to ring awareness among the public,’’ the DGP said. Anurag Sharma said during the campaign,  they would encourage children to speak up and keep them safe from sexual abuse, foster a culture of prevention and to stand as a wall of support to children and protect their rights. 

