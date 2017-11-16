Home Cities Hyderabad

Will swine flu cases see a spurt this winter in Telangana?

Winters are setting in Telangana and in the last week, bone biting temperatures were recorded. During monsoon, 20 to 25 positive swine flu cases were reported everyday in the state.

Published: 16th November 2017 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2017 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Winters are setting in Telangana and in the last week, bone biting temperatures were recorded. During monsoon, 20 to 25 positive swine flu cases were reported everyday in the state. Usually, swine flu virus becomes active in cold temperatures.   Though single digit or zero cases are reported in Telangana now, the question is would there be a spurt in number of the flu patients as winters season progresses? 

Officials in Health and Family Welfare department are cautious about potential of the Michigan strain virus as high number of cases were detected in Gujarat and Maharashtra. This year, up to November 5, the highest of 7,688 cases were detected in Gujarat. Maharashtra stands second in the chart with 6,071 cases, 2,154 cases were reported in Telangana.

No cases were reported on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Telugu state. After putting to test the samples sent from Telangana in mid of the year, National Institute of Virology (NIV)-Pune stated that it is Michigan strain virus which is spreading here.

“It is Michigan strain of virus which was detected in Maharashtra and Gujarat. We have written to Institute of Preventive Medicine’s (IPM) director requesting samples to be sent to NIV-Pune again to know if it will spread in Telangana too. Currently, though nights are cooler, it is warm during the day. We want to know how virus will behave when it will be cold throughout the day,” said Dr G Subbalaxmi, joint director of Epidemics Cell.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
swine flu telangana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp