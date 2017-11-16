Will swine flu cases see a spurt this winter in Telangana?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Winters are setting in Telangana and in the last week, bone biting temperatures were recorded. During monsoon, 20 to 25 positive swine flu cases were reported everyday in the state. Usually, swine flu virus becomes active in cold temperatures. Though single digit or zero cases are reported in Telangana now, the question is would there be a spurt in number of the flu patients as winters season progresses?

Officials in Health and Family Welfare department are cautious about potential of the Michigan strain virus as high number of cases were detected in Gujarat and Maharashtra. This year, up to November 5, the highest of 7,688 cases were detected in Gujarat. Maharashtra stands second in the chart with 6,071 cases, 2,154 cases were reported in Telangana.

No cases were reported on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Telugu state. After putting to test the samples sent from Telangana in mid of the year, National Institute of Virology (NIV)-Pune stated that it is Michigan strain virus which is spreading here.

“It is Michigan strain of virus which was detected in Maharashtra and Gujarat. We have written to Institute of Preventive Medicine’s (IPM) director requesting samples to be sent to NIV-Pune again to know if it will spread in Telangana too. Currently, though nights are cooler, it is warm during the day. We want to know how virus will behave when it will be cold throughout the day,” said Dr G Subbalaxmi, joint director of Epidemics Cell.