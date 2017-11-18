Home Cities Hyderabad

GES: City police to deploy heavy forces at Golconda Fort

In view of foreign delegates of Global Entrepreneurship Summit visiting Golconda Fort, Hyderabad police commissioner VV Srinivasa Rao along with senior officials have visited Golconda Fort.

Published: 18th November 2017 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2017 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of foreign delegates of Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) visiting Golconda Fort, Hyderabad police commissioner VV Srinivasa Rao along with senior officials have visited Golconda Fort on Friday and reviewed the security arrangements. A number of foreign delegates attending GES would visit Golconda Fort during their stay in the city. The Hyderabad police commissioner directed the West Zone DCP and Special Branch (SB) officials to take measures in providing security in and around the Golconda Fort.

20 women speakers to share their expertise at GES
In its 8th installment, the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) true to its theme of ‘Women first, Prosperity for all’ will see more than 20 woman speakers sharing their expertise across the three-day event. With a wide range of diversity ranging from social activism to creation of Virtual Reality, the expert line-up of 57 speakers will share their knowledge with the participants. Big names from not just the tech industry but also the hospitality and non-governmental organisations will be dawning to the venue in Hitec city.

Cherie blair, Chandra Kochar among women to speak at GES
Cherie Blair, Founder, Cherie Blair Foundation, 
Chanda Kochhar, MD, ICICI bank, 
Ashutosh Jhaveri, Vice-president of Business Development, Facebook, 
Merrill J Fernando, Chairman, Dilmah Ceylon Tea, 
Radhika Aggarwal, Co-founder, Shopclues.com 
Rukmini Banerji, CEO, Pratham Education Foundation
Sachin Bansal, Executive Chairman of Flipkart

