Hyderabad metro rail cleared by CMRS for its 30km operations

HYDERABAD: As the Telangana government continues to await a confirmation from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office regarding his availability for proposed inauguration of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited services in Hyderabad, L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited (L&TMRHL) who is the concessionaire of the project, has made it clear that the entire stretch of 30 km proposed for inauguration will be ready for the same.

According to L&TMRHL, Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) on Monday has issued authorisation for the opening of Mettuguda to SR Nagar via Ameerpet Interchange Metro Station. The HMRL is proposed to launch its operations on November 28, and with a green signal from CMRS, all decks are cleared for PMO's confirmation on PM Modi's participation for the launch.

In a press release, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (LTMRHL) said it is happy to announce that CMRS, Ram Kripal and team from Railway Safety Commission have inspected the civil works, track, RoB, viaduct, stations, electrical, signalling and train control, telecommunication, rolling stock and other railway systems of the Hyderabad Metro Rail, and conducted speed trials on the Metro train from 17– 19 November 2017. After checking various systems, CMRS has issued authorisation for the opening of Mettuguda to SR Nagar via Ameerpet Interchange Metro Station, it read.

Shivanand Nimbargi, MD & CEO, LTMRHL, stated, “This authorisation will enable us to operate the Metro trains from Nagole to Miyapur via Ameerpet Interchange Metro Station seamlessly. CMRS approval for the Stage 1 – Nagole to Mettuguda and Stage 2 – Miyapur to SR Nagar have already been authorised for commissioning. This is a great moment for team LTMRHL and its partners, who have worked incessantly to make this happen.”

The complete stretch from Nagole to Miyapur via Ameerpet Interchange Metro Station would be ready for operations and minor pending works would be completed shortly.