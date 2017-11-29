Placement season: More recruiters at IIT-Hyderabad this year

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IIT-Hyderabad is all set for its first phase of campus placements in which 85 companies, including several international and multinational firms are expected to participate. From last year’s 70 firms that visited in the first phase, the number this year has shot up indicating recruiters’ interest in employing the 424 students from IIT-H.This shows a marked increase in the recruiters preferring IIT Hyderabad, compared to previous years.The first phase of campus placement will commence December 3 and will conclude on December 22. The second phase begins from the first week of January 2018.

Some of the prominent companies to be present in the placement season include Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), international companies such as Yahoo Japan, SMS DataTech, Microsoft Corporation, Goldman Sachs, telecommunications equipment firm Qualcomm, and global investment management firm DE Shaw & Co. Each company has registered around three job profiles. Around four startups have also registered for placements.

Last year (2016-17), phase I had about 70 companies visiting the campus, while the total companies in all phases were close to 130. The recruiters are seeking students for diverse sectors ranging from Core (technical), Research and Development, Information Technology / Computer science, IT-Enabled Services, e-Commerce, Automotive/ Ancillaries and Hospitals / HealthCare, Design, Finance, and Consulting.

Speaking of this year’s placement season, Dr Pradeep Kumar Yemula, faculty-in-charge for Placements, IIT-H, said, “A team of dynamic student placement coordinators has been working since April 2017, preparing for placements which will culminate in the final hiring process beginning on 3rd of December 2017. This year we look forward to breaking our own previous records and building a stronger brand for the Institute among the recruiters.”

On the pre-placement front, the institute has already witnessed a remarkable increase in Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs) this academic year. A total of 47 PPOs were offered to IIT-H students this year compared to 18 in the last year. Among the firms that issued PPOs include Amazon, Qualcomm, Samsung (Delhi), Boston Scientific and WorksApp.