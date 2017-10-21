Three detained for throwing firecrackers on public
Published: 21st October 2017 02:10 AM | Last Updated: 21st October 2017 10:17 AM
HYDERABAD: Punjagutta police detained three youngsters who threw firecrackers on public while travelling in a car. Later, the youngsters were provided counselling in the presence of their parents and let off. SI Y Linga Reddy said that they received a complaint from security staff of a hotel that they noticed some youngsters throwing crackers on public near Taj Krishna hotel. The complainant also gave details about vehicle in which the youngsters were travelling.
Based on information, police tracked the vehicle details and detained them.