HYDERABAD: Schools. Summer camps. Computer labs. Nutrition centres for lactating mothers. Mobile medical units for senior citizens. Water treatment plants. Vocational courses. Road safety drives. AIDS awareness campaigns. Eye and dental check-ups. The list is endless. All these and other activities are being carried out by GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF), the CSR arm of GMR Group.

With an objective to develop social infrastructure and enhance the quality of life of communities, the Foundation conducts its activities in the spheres of education, health, empowerment and community development in villages surrounding the airport such as Gollapalli, Mamidipally, Balapur, etc. and across the country.



GMRVF runs GMR Chinmaya Vidyalaya to provide quality education. And its ‘Gifted children scheme’ has provided financial support to 110 meritorious lesser-privileged kids till date, enabling them to realise their potential. It also supports government schools by providing Vidya Volunteers, uniforms and stationery, after-school tuitions, etc.“GMR Group believes that growth can be sustainable only when it is inclusive. And for this, communities and corporates must work together. As a Group, we believe we need to bring not only our resources but also our competencies, processes and networks to this mission. At the same time, we are fully conscious that our initiatives must align with national priorities and build on community knowledge, wisdom and aspirations, and need to be undertaken in a spirit of equal partnership,” opines GMRVF Community Services Director Meena Raghunathan.



GMRVF’s vocational training centre at Shamshabad is affiliated under the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY). A unique aspect of these training programmes is that they are held in collaboration with corporate and academic institutions. “We conduct market research prior to selecting a programme. This ensures that the training being given is exactly in line with what the industry needs,” says GMRVF Senior Program Leader Durga Prasad.



After the training, the candidate gets placed with the private sector industries concerned. And there is an alumni meet every year on January 26, where members share their stories and provide tips to trainees.

The Foundation also provides grants to non-profits such as LV Prasad Eye Institute, Aakar Aasha and other organisations. Those interested in receiving skills training can contact Ramesh Choppara, vocational training in-charge at 9949369720.

Vocational courses Automobile technician MS Office and DTP Electrical house wiring Drywalls and false ceiling Excavator operator Refrigeration and air conditioning Welding and fabrication Housekeeping and facility management Sewing machine operator

Corporate partnerships lVoltas lSchneider lHero MotoCorp lVolvo lSaint-Gobain Gyproc

“I had migrated from Mahbubnagar to Mamidipalli for the sake of livelihood, and got trained in stitching jute bags at GMRVF. Today, I am able to earn a decent income by making jute bags and able to sustain my family.”- Janaki, jute bag maker